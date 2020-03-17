Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829 in the last three months.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 300,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,977. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

