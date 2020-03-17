Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. XP makes up approximately 1.3% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XP. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $211,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth $30,816,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth $30,816,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000.

XP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of XP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 49,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

