Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 1.3% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

CRWD stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 297,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,029. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,204,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475 over the last 90 days.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.