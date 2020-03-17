Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.7% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after buying an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $146,192,000 after buying an additional 644,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

