Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 579,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,960. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.