Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000.

Shares of OCFT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,020. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OCFT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

