Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,251,000 after buying an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tronox by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

