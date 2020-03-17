Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.22.

URI stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 260,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.