Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.45.

GWW stock traded up $17.06 on Tuesday, hitting $246.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.27. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.