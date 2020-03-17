Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Genpact makes up approximately 1.3% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

