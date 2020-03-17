Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 6,058,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,306. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

