Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

