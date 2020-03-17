Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 153,839 Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Noble Energy comprises about 1.0% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Noble Energy stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,799. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

