Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 15,478 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 195,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.