Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 61,349 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Univar by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 228,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

