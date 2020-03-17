Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 73,227 BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NYSE BWXT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 1,058,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,350. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

