Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $5,130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Joho Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,206 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

LTHM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,303. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

