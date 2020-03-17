Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,850,000 after buying an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,614,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,274,000 after buying an additional 477,040 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter.

GDI stock remained flat at $$32.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

