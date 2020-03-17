Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $18.48 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,477,000. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 4.9% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of CSL traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

