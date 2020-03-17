Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 1,596,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a P/E ratio of -848.15 and a beta of 1.86. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.