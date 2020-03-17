Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,394,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 170,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 324,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.