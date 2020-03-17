Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MOS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 510,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

