Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,550,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,130,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,503,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 1,782,278 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 1,333,497 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,470. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

