Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 283.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $327,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 5,326,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.