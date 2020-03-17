Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $5.62 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 554,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.5% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after buying an additional 6,939,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,301,000 after buying an additional 2,813,542 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 11,144,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,945. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.