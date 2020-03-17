Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. FMC accounts for about 1.7% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 1,268,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

