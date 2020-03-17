Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.