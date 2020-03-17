Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Dana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

DAN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 307,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

