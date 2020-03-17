Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $20.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. 567,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

