Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,055,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 48,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4,990.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

PFGC traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 317,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

