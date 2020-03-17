Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Acquires 24,740 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $99,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $20.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,740. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average is $241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.