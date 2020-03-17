Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 293,985 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 1.44% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $207,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 252,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,742. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

