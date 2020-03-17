Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 2.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $132,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $156,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,789.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 506,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 540,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 247,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 823,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.41%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

