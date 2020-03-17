Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Ventas worth $173,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 853,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.