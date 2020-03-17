Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,142 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 2.52% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $55,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 228,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

