Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 9,139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,538 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Plains GP worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 504,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $990.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 185,187 shares of company stock worth $2,668,131 in the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

