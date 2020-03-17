Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347,882 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $134,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.08.

SPG traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 772,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

