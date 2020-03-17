Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Buys 83,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of American Electric Power worth $179,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. 737,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

