Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738,648 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Kilroy Realty worth $174,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,152. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

