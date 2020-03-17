Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,071 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Prologis worth $130,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 620,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,331. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

