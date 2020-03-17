Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 3.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of American Tower worth $321,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $24.58 on Tuesday, hitting $227.33. The company had a trading volume of 465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,861. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $187.50 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

