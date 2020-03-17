Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,255 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Regency Centers worth $89,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,889. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

