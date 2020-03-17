Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714,286 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 3.40% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $119,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 314,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,351. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

