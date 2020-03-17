Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.74% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $82,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 160,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

