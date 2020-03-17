Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Holly Energy Partners worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 85,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

