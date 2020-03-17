Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $110.83 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 870,683 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Douglas Emmett worth $110,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. 149,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

