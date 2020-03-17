Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $119.03 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515,992 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $119,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,506. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

