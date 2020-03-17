Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $130.59 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Atmos Energy worth $130,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $14.40 on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. 1,422,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,034. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.