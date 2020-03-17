Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $167.38 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,170 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.39% of Sempra Energy worth $167,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after buying an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,931,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.47.

SRE stock traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.