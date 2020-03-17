Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 549.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480,544 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.93% of Taubman Centers worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Taubman Centers by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 197,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.48. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

